5 Chinese nationals dead in plane crash in Thailand

Five Chinese nationals were confirmed dead in a small plane crash in Thailand's eastern province of Chachoengsao on Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Thailand told Xinhua, citing Thai authorities.

A search and rescue operation is underway after the charter flight carrying two pilots and seven passengers on board crashed into a mangrove forest at around 3:10 pm local time while traveling to the eastern coastal province of Trat, said Chachoengsao Governor Chonlatee Yangtrong.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, the Cessna Caravan C208B aircraft flight TFT 209 operated by Thai Flying Service lost contact with air traffic control center and disappeared from radar after departing from Suvarnabhumi Airport in the capital Bangkok.