﻿
News / Nation

5 Chinese nationals dead in plane crash in Thailand

Xinhua
  09:25 UTC+8, 2024-08-23       0
Five Chinese nationals were confirmed dead in a small plane crash in Thailand's eastern province of Chachoengsao on Thursday.
Xinhua
  09:25 UTC+8, 2024-08-23       0
5 Chinese nationals dead in plane crash in Thailand

The Cessna Caravan C208B aircraft flight TFT 209 operated by Thai Flying Service lost contact with air traffic control center and disappeared from radar after departing from Suvarnabhumi Airport in the capital Bangkok.

Five Chinese nationals were confirmed dead in a small plane crash in Thailand's eastern province of Chachoengsao on Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Thailand told Xinhua, citing Thai authorities.

A search and rescue operation is underway after the charter flight carrying two pilots and seven passengers on board crashed into a mangrove forest at around 3:10 pm local time while traveling to the eastern coastal province of Trat, said Chachoengsao Governor Chonlatee Yangtrong.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, the Cessna Caravan C208B aircraft flight TFT 209 operated by Thai Flying Service lost contact with air traffic control center and disappeared from radar after departing from Suvarnabhumi Airport in the capital Bangkok.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Cessna
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     