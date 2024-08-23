News / Nation

59 Chinese Olympic champions to visit Hong Kong

Xinhua
  23:24 UTC+8, 2024-08-23       0
A total of 65 Chinese Olympians, including 59 gold medalists at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will visit Hong Kong from August 29 to 31.
Xinhua
  23:24 UTC+8, 2024-08-23       0

A total of 65 Chinese Olympians, including 59 gold medalists at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will visit Hong Kong from August 29 to 31, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government announced here on Friday.

At Paris 2024, China achieved its best-ever performance at an overseas Olympics, finishing second in the overall medal table with 40 golds.

With China making breakthroughs in several team events like women's synchronised team swimming, women's group all-round rhythmic gymnastics and men's 4x100m medley relay, 60 athletes managed to stand atop the podium.

The only Olympic champion to skip the trip to Hong Kong will be Zheng Qinwen, the women's singles tennis champion, who is in New York preparing for the US Open.

Table tennis star Ma Long, who won his sixth Olympic gold medal in Paris in the team event, will be visiting Hong Kong as an Olympic delegation member for the third time.

Ma will be joined by swimming star Zhang Yufei, who took one silver and five bronze medals, as well as Ou Zixia and Li Hong, members of the women's hockey team that took the silver medal.

The delegation, which will be led by Gao Zhidan, president of the Chinese Olympic Committee, also includes eight coaches.

After arriving in Hong Kong, the delegation will carry out a series of activities, including attending a welcome meeting and dinner hosted by the SAR government, visiting the Hong Kong Sports Institute, and interacting with Hong Kong athletes. They will leave on August 31 to start a similar visit to Macau.

The Olympians will attend a gala show before showcasing their skills at two demonstrations at Queen Elizabeth Stadium and Victoria Park swimming pool. Over 5,000 tickets for all the three events were sold out in about half an hour on Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Li Hong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     