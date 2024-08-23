Xi says China willing to maintain exchanges at all levels with Britain
Xi said on Friday China is willing to maintain exchanges at all levels with the British side and push for stable and far-reaching bilateral relations.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China is willing to maintain exchanges at all levels with the British side and push for stable and far-reaching bilateral relations.
The Chinese side attaches great importance to the British side's desire to enhance contact and dialogue, said Xi during his phone talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
