Philippine vessel intrudes into waters of China's Xianbin Jiao: China Coast Guard
15:29 UTC+8, 2024-08-25 0
The intrusion of the vessel was unpermitted by the Chinese government and the CCG has taken lawful control measures against it, according to the CCG.
The China Coast Guard (CCG) said that a Philippine vessel on Sunday intruded into the adjacent waters of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao and kept sailing toward a CCG ship in a dangerous way.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
