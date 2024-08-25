﻿
China slaps heavy fines, charges in edible oil transport scandal

China fines and charges firms for using dirty tankers to transport edible oil, with 67 tons of tainted oil seized and the government vowing zero tolerance for future violations.
Chinese authorities have imposed fines on and filed criminal charges against several companies and individuals involved in a scandal where tanker trucks previously used to transport non-food substances were repurposed to carry edible vegetable oil.

A joint investigation by the State Council Food Safety Office and multiple government agencies uncovered these violations, with the findings released on Sunday.

The investigation revealed that two tanker trucks, which had previously carried industrial materials, were not properly cleaned before being used to transport edible oil, a serious breach of food safety regulations. One of the truck owners later falsified a cleaning receipt to cover up the violation.

Authorities traced the contaminated oil to several locations, seizing the remaining stock and preventing further distribution. Out of the 67 tons of oil transported by the two trucks, 21.6 tons were sold in Inner Mongolia autonomous region, 11 tons were used for animal feed, and the rest were seized before reaching the market.

The drivers involved, surnamed Yao and Zhang, have been arrested, and three others responsible for falsifying cleaning records have also been detained.

Seven companies, based in Inner Mongolia, Tianjin City, and Hebei and Shaanxi provinces, were fined a total of approximately 11 million yuan (US$1.51 million), with individual penalties ranging from 260,000 yuan to 2.86 million yuan. Additionally, the companies involved had their road transport licenses revoked.

The scandal, first reported by Beijing News in July, raised widespread concerns about food safety in China, prompting the joint investigation.

The State Council Food Safety Office will continue its nationwide crackdown on improper edible oil transport, emphasizing a "zero tolerance" approach and strengthening oversight across the entire supply chain to ensure food safety, according to Sunday's statement.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
