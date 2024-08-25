﻿
News / Nation

PLA garrison in Hong Kong completes 27th routine rotation

Xinhua
  20:26 UTC+8, 2024-08-25       0
The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Sunday completed the 27th rotation since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997.
Xinhua
  20:26 UTC+8, 2024-08-25       0

The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Sunday completed the 27th rotation since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997.

Approved by the Central Military Commission, the move is a routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The officers and soldiers leaving Hong Kong on rotation had successfully completed all tasks centered on defense during their garrisoning in Hong Kong.

On their departure, through the garrison's information office, they thanked all sectors of Hong Kong society and the public for their support during their stay in Hong Kong.

The new personnel, before arriving at the garrison barracks, underwent solid training and carried out studies to master the skills necessary to fulfill the defense duty for Hong Kong.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     