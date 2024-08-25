﻿
News / Nation

Chinese vice premier stresses high-quality development of commercial spaceflight

Xinhua
  21:22 UTC+8, 2024-08-25       0
Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has emphasized promoting development in the commercial spaceflight sector to better contribute to the development of new productive forces.
Xinhua
  21:22 UTC+8, 2024-08-25       0

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has emphasized promoting high-quality development in the commercial spaceflight sector to better contribute to the development of new quality productive forces and Chinese modernization.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while on an inspection tour in Hainan Province from Friday to Sunday.

During the tour, he visited the industrial service center of Wenchang International Aerospace City, the province's remote sensing satellite information and service platform, and the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site.

Zhang stressed that it is necessary to promote research concerning key core technologies of commercial satellites and rockets, support cutting-edge technologies and disruptive innovation, encourage the deep integration of innovation chains and industrial chains, and promote the transformation and application of scientific and technological achievements.

Efforts should be made to steadily promote the construction of commercial space launch sites, optimize operation and management processes, and constantly improve launch capabilities and efficiency, with focus on meeting future launch needs, said Zhang.

Noting that a safety supervision system should be established and improved to cover the full life cycle of research, production, testing, launch, TTC (Tracking, Telemetry and Command), operation and maintenance for commercial spaceflight, Zhang said the sector must ensure that all links of the chain are safe and controllable, so as to support the high-quality development of commercial spaceflight with a high level of safety.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     