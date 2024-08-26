﻿
China activates level-IV emergency response as heavy rains forecast in Beijing and surrounding regions

Imaginechina

People ride electric bikes in Beijing on August 26, 2024.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters activated on Sunday a level-IV emergency response to possible flooding in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Shanxi.

From Sunday to Monday, there will be heavy rains in most parts of Beijing and Tianjin, the central and southern parts of Hebei Province, as well as the central and northern parts of Shanxi. Torrential rains have been forecast in some parts of the regions.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most urgent response.

﻿
﻿
