China sees over 800 mln railway passenger trips so far in summer rush

Xinhua
  17:58 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0
Xinhua
China has seen 802 million railway passenger trips between July 1, the start of the summer travel rush, and August 25, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed Monday.

The company said the figure marks an increase of 6.2 percent from the same period last year. It added that the average daily number of railway passenger trips reached nearly 14.33 million during the period.

The demand for student travel during summer vacation, tourism and family visits is strong, keeping railway passenger flow at a high level, according to the company.

It has formulated a summer passenger transportation plan, increased transportation capacity, implemented measures to facilitate and benefit the passengers, and made efforts to provide reliable guarantees for safe, orderly passenger travel and stable economic operation.

The summer travel rush is usually a busy season for the country's railway system as college students return home for the summer vacation, while family visits and tourist trips also increase during the season. This year's summer travel rush lasts from July 1 to August 31.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
