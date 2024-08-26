﻿
News / Nation

Taiwan's Gen-Z travelers heavily influenced by film, TV, social media: survey

Xinhua
  19:46 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0
A survey by travel platform Booking.com reveals that Taiwan's Generation-Z travelers favor solo trips and are significantly influenced by movies, TV shows and social media.
Xinhua
  19:46 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0

A survey by travel platform Booking.com reveals that Taiwan's Generation-Z travelers, born between 1997 and 2012, favor solo trips and are significantly influenced by movies, TV shows and social media when choosing their travel destinations.

According to the survey published on Sunday, 71 percent of young respondents in Taiwan choose travel destinations based on locations featured in their favorite films and TV shows, eager to "check in" at these iconic spots and experience the same restaurants or hotels seen on screen.

Nearly 70 percent of respondents find travel inspiration through social media, whether from the travel experiences shared by friends and family or by gathering ideas from various platforms.

The survey also highlighted that young Taiwan people value "me time" during their travels. Nearly half of the respondents reported traveling solo in the past six months, and 71 percent plan to do so within the next year.

Furthermore, 60 percent of respondents prefer to avoid peak travel seasons. They also prioritize unique travel experiences beyond just visiting tourist attractions, such as hot air balloon rides or skydiving, according to the survey report.

Huang De-zhen, general manager of a Taiwan-based travel agency, told Xinhua that many young people who inquire about travel to the mainland are particularly interested in visiting iconic locations featured in mainland TV dramas, especially period dramas.

Many have become interested in certain places on the mainland after seeing tourism promotion videos and travel bloggers' posts on social media platforms like TikTok and Xiaohongshu, Huang said.

At the 2024 Taipei Summer Travel Expo in July, the mainland-based Association for Tourism Exchange Across the Taiwan Straits launched a promotional project featuring the popular drama "To the Wonder" to market tourism to the picturesque northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, attracting many local inquiries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     