Scorching heat sweeps west China while heavy rains drench the north

Xinhua
  17:54 UTC+8, 2024-08-26
China is grappling with extreme weather, as relentless heat scorches the west while heavy downpours batter the north.
Xinhua
  17:54 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0

China is grappling with extreme weather, as relentless heat scorches the west while heavy downpours batter the north.

Chongqing Municipality in southwest China issued a red alert for high temperatures on Monday, marking the sixth consecutive day under the country's highest-level heat warning.

According to the Chongqing Meteorological Service, temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius across 36 districts and counties on Monday.

Local authorities have urged residents to take precautions, including reducing outdoor activities and staying vigilant against potential fire hazards.

Red alert is the highest level in China's three-tier high-temperature alert system, followed by orange and yellow. A red alert is issued when temperatures are forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius within 24 hours.

Known as the "furnace city" for its scorching summers, Chongqing is expected to experience two waves of rainfall in early September, likely easing the heatwave gradually.

In neighboring Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, authorities issued a red alert early Monday as temperatures in some townships and subdistricts are expected to surpass 40 degrees Celsius. This was the fifth consecutive day Chengdu had issued the red alert this year.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continues to pound northern China, including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

From 5 pm Sunday to 2 pm Monday, Beijing experienced an average rainfall of 74.5 mm, with the heaviest downpour recorded at Yongshun Park in Tongzhou District, reaching 173.7 mm, Beijing Meteorological Service stated in a social media post.

Tianjin Municipality upgraded its rainstorm alert on Monday morning after experiencing the heaviest rainfall of this year's flood season. From 7 am on Sunday to Monday noon, the city's average rainfall reached 78 mm, with a peak of 271.3 mm.

Lu Huanzhen, chief forecaster at the Tianjin Meteorological Service, said that rainfall is expected to persist throughout the day, gradually weakening by the afternoon. As a precaution, over 200 residents have been relocated to safer areas.

On Monday morning, the Hebei provincial meteorological bureau continued to issue an orange alert for heavy rain.

Around Monday noon, Hebei upgraded its emergency response to major meteorological disasters (heavy rainfall) to Level II, the second-highest, also the first time this year the province has activated such a warning level for rainfall.

In north China's Shanxi Province, authorities initiated an emergency flood response on Sunday night in the cities of Taiyuan, Jinzhong and Linfen.

The provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters have warned of continued heavy rainfall and urged residents to remain vigilant against potential flooding risks.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
