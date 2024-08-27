China strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

China voiced strong condemnation of terrorist attacks in Pakistan and expressed deep condolences to the victims Tuesday.

In response to a relevant query, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily press briefing that China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue to firmly support Pakistan in advancing counter-terrorism operations, maintaining social unity and stability and protecting people's safety.

According to reports, a series of attacks occurred in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Monday. Terrorists attacked Pakistani security forces and police in many places in Balochistan, stopping vehicles and killing innocent people, and destroying roads, railways and other infrastructure.

China is willing to further strengthen counter-terrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan to jointly safeguard regional peace and security, Lin said.