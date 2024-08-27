﻿
News / Nation

China strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

Xinhua
  19:14 UTC+8, 2024-08-27       0
China voiced strong condemnation of terrorist attacks in Pakistan and expressed deep condolences to the victims Tuesday.
Xinhua
  19:14 UTC+8, 2024-08-27       0

China voiced strong condemnation of terrorist attacks in Pakistan and expressed deep condolences to the victims Tuesday.

In response to a relevant query, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily press briefing that China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue to firmly support Pakistan in advancing counter-terrorism operations, maintaining social unity and stability and protecting people's safety.

According to reports, a series of attacks occurred in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Monday. Terrorists attacked Pakistani security forces and police in many places in Balochistan, stopping vehicles and killing innocent people, and destroying roads, railways and other infrastructure.

China is willing to further strengthen counter-terrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan to jointly safeguard regional peace and security, Lin said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     