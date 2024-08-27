Strangers film themselves chastising toddler in airplane bathroom

The toddler's mother, having been informed of the full incident by her mother-in-law, "expressed understanding" of the two passengers' assistance.

According to a statement released by Juneyao Airlines on Monday evening, the toddler, accompanied by her grandparents, was traveling on flight HO2382 from Guiyang to Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 24. During the flight, the child's continuous crying disrupted the peace of other passengers. In an attempt to minimize disturbance, two passengers, with the permission of the grandmother, escorted the child to the bathroom for a reprimand, with the grandmother waiting outside the door.

Two female air passengers, frustrated by the incessant crying of a toddler, took the child into the aircraft's bathroom for a disciplinary talk after obtaining consent from the child's grandmother, sparking significant controversy.

Juneyao Airlines said to the Southern Metropolis Daily that they condemn the unauthorized "educational" practice, and apologized for the incident and the negligence of the flight crew. In addition, they clarified that it is not allowed for multiple people to enter the lavatory together.

One of the women involved filmed the encounter and shared it on social media. The video shows the two women holding the crying child inside the bathroom, telling her, "You can't come out if you keep crying," "Stop crying, and you can come out," and "No more crying, we'll take you out to find your grandma."

The woman who posted the video claimed that the toddler remained silent for the remainder of the two-hour flight and even happily joined in breakfast afterward.

The video has ignited a fierce online debate. While some of those who commented defended the actions of the two women, arguing that "parents who can't control their kids deserve outside intervention," the majority condemned the incident as "outrageous." Critics argued that, even with parental consent, confining a child under 2 years old in a closed space for disciplinary purposes was highly inappropriate. Others questioned the women's methods, suggesting they resorted to intimidation rather than education and ignored the child's psychological wellbeing.

This incident adds to a growing online sentiment of "child intolerance" in public spaces, particularly in enclosed vehicles of transportation such as airplanes and high-speed trains, where the noise of children frequently sparks conflict and intense online discussions.