Former Chinese securities executive repatriated to face justice

Jiang Chengjun, former deputy general manager of Haitong Securities and a suspect for duty-related crimes, was apprehended abroad and repatriated to China after fleeing overseas in July, according to a statement released Wednesday on the website of China's top anti-graft agency.

Thanks to active international law enforcement cooperation, Jiang was captured and repatriated to face justice, the statement from the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision noted.

China has vowed to enhance international cooperation against corruption while maintaining a rigorous approach to ensure fugitive corrupt individuals are apprehended and brought to justice no matter where they are.

Jiang has been placed under investigation by the anti-graft agency of Shanghai.