Former chairman of China National Petroleum Corp arrested for bribery

  15:31 UTC+8, 2024-08-28
The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Wang Yilin, former chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), on suspicion of bribery.
  15:31 UTC+8, 2024-08-28       0

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Wang Yilin, former chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), on suspicion of bribery, the SPP said on Wednesday.

The case of Wang, who is also a former secretary of the leading Party members group of the CNPC, was handed over to prosecutors for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation carried out by the National Commission of Supervision, the SPP said.

Wang has been expelled from the Communist Party of China, according to an official statement released in late July.

