Southwest China's Chongqing postpones fall semester due to heatwave

Xinhua
  21:06 UTC+8, 2024-08-28       0
Education authorities in Chongqing Municipality announced the start of the fall semester for middle schools,primary schools and kindergartens will be delayed due to scorching heat.
Xinhua
  21:06 UTC+8, 2024-08-28

Education authorities in multiple districts and counties in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality announced Wednesday that the start of the fall semester for middle schools, primary schools and kindergartens will be delayed due to the recent scorching heat.

Known as the "furnace city" for its scorching summers, Chongqing has been under a red alert for high temperatures for eight consecutive days since August 21. With the highest-level heat warning in effect, temperatures in many parts of the city have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius.

Yuzhong, Shapingba, Jiangbei and several other districts and counties have postponed the start of the fall semester to September 9 to effectively protect the health of teachers and students.

According to the Chongqing Meteorological Service, the metropolis is expected to experience two waves of rainfall in early September, which should gradually ease the heatwave.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
