﻿
News / Nation

Officials in Hebei penalized for not prioritizing regular blood donor

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  13:32 UTC+8, 2024-08-28       0
Officials and medical staff in Bazhou have been disciplined after a man, who had donated blood eight times, was denied priority access to blood for a necessary surgery.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  13:32 UTC+8, 2024-08-28       0

Several officials and medical staff in Bazhou, Hebei Province, have been disciplined after a man, who had donated blood eight times, was denied priority access to blood for a necessary surgery.

The incident occurred when a patient surnamed Li was admitted to the Second Hospital of Bazhou on August 15, requiring surgery. Due to anemia, he needed an immediate blood transfusion. Despite his eligibility for lifetime priority access to blood, hospital staff and the Langfang Blood Bank failed to acknowledge this, causing significant inconvenience.

Officials in Hebei penalized for not prioritizing regular blood donor

Li's blood donation certificate

The Langfang Municipal Health Commission on August 27 confirmed in an announcement that both the Langfang Blood Bank and the Second Hospital of Bazhou were at fault.

The investigation revealed issues such as inadequate information sharing, a lack of understanding of blood donor priority policies, and poor communication with the patient.

As a result, the head of the blood supply department at the Langfang Blood Bank received an official warning, while the director of the hospital's blood transfusion department and the supervising doctor faced similar disciplinary action.

Li received the surgery on August 26 and is recovering well, the announcement said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     