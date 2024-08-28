﻿
News / Nation

Beijing Daxing airport expands business aviation

Xinhua
  18:04 UTC+8, 2024-08-28       0
The Beijing Daxing International Airport opened the international passenger channel of its fixed-base operator as well as a maintenance and overhaul facility for business jets.
Xinhua
  18:04 UTC+8, 2024-08-28       0

The Beijing Daxing International Airport on Tuesday opened the international passenger channel of its fixed-base operator (FBO) as well as a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for business jets.

Business aviation is an important part of civil aviation transportation, and the latest move will greatly promote the development of business aviation at Beijing Daxing airport, said Jia Jianqing, deputy general manager of Capital Airports Holdings Co., Ltd.

FBO offers a wide range of services to general aviation aircraft, including refueling, maintenance and hangar facilities.

The FBO's international passenger channel, open 24 hours a day, aims to become the top entry and exit choice for business aviation, offering high-quality services for business travelers and VIPs worldwide.

The Daxing airport FBO will focus on international flights, medical emergency services, aircraft maintenance, aviation tourism and low-altitude business.

The business jet maintenance facility, with a main repair area of about 5,000 square meters, is designed to accommodate three large and medium-sized business jets at the same time.

ExecuJet Haite, the operator of the maintenance facility, plans to develop it into a full life cycle service center for business jets, covering aircraft maintenance, management, purchases and sales, dismantling, asset disposal, financing planning, business charters, and parts maintenance and sales.

Beijing now has two hub airports, the Beijing Capital International Airport and the Beijing Daxing International Airport. Sixty-five airlines operate at Beijing Daxing airport, connecting 180 destinations worldwide.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     