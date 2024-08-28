Beijing Daxing airport expands business aviation

The Beijing Daxing International Airport on Tuesday opened the international passenger channel of its fixed-base operator (FBO) as well as a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for business jets.

Business aviation is an important part of civil aviation transportation, and the latest move will greatly promote the development of business aviation at Beijing Daxing airport, said Jia Jianqing, deputy general manager of Capital Airports Holdings Co., Ltd.

FBO offers a wide range of services to general aviation aircraft, including refueling, maintenance and hangar facilities.

The FBO's international passenger channel, open 24 hours a day, aims to become the top entry and exit choice for business aviation, offering high-quality services for business travelers and VIPs worldwide.

The Daxing airport FBO will focus on international flights, medical emergency services, aircraft maintenance, aviation tourism and low-altitude business.

The business jet maintenance facility, with a main repair area of about 5,000 square meters, is designed to accommodate three large and medium-sized business jets at the same time.

ExecuJet Haite, the operator of the maintenance facility, plans to develop it into a full life cycle service center for business jets, covering aircraft maintenance, management, purchases and sales, dismantling, asset disposal, financing planning, business charters, and parts maintenance and sales.

Beijing now has two hub airports, the Beijing Capital International Airport and the Beijing Daxing International Airport. Sixty-five airlines operate at Beijing Daxing airport, connecting 180 destinations worldwide.