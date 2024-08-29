Qingdao authorities to probe claims of illegal surrogacy operation

The Health Commission in east China's Qingdao has formed an investigation team following media reports of an illegal surrogacy operation in the city.

The allegations surfaced after a whistleblower claimed doctors from a prominent hospital were collaborating with an illegal surrogacy center in a deserted automobile market, performing unlawful procedures such as oocyte retrieval and embryo implantation.

The reports by news magazine South Reviews indicated that the surgeons and anesthetists involved were paid 1,500 yuan (US$210) and 2,000 yuan per procedure, respectively.

The surrogacy center was said to have a small staff of five to six employees responsible for recruiting clients, sourcing surrogate mothers, and purchasing eggs.

The clandestine center is said to have been operational since March 2024.

Spanning 800 square meters and built to the standards of a top-tier hospital, the facility focuses on oocyte retrieval, embryo cultivation, and implantation services, all offered illegally, according to reports.

The lab was disguised as a consulting service for in-vitro fertilization (IVF), but in reality was part of a broader surrogacy network.