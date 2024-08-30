﻿
News / Nation

Former supreme court judge stands trial for graft

Xinhua
  19:10 UTC+8, 2024-08-30       0
Zheng Xuelin, former chief judge of the No. 1 Civil Adjudication Tribunal of China's Supreme People's Court, on Friday stood trial at a court in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, on charges of bribery-related crimes.

Zheng was accused of taking advantage of his various posts at the SPC to provide assistance to others in matters such as case handling and job transfers, illegally accepting over 35.29 million yuan (US$4.96 million) in money and gifts.

After retiring, Zheng continued to exploit his former authority and status to seek undue benefits in case handling, illegally accepting a total of 11.5 million yuan, according to the indictment.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence, which was examined by the defendant and his lawyers. Both sides then provided their respective accounts, according to a court statement.

Zheng pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
