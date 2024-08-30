Coral reef ecosystem at China's Xianbin Jiao generally healthy: report
11:21 UTC+8, 2024-08-30 0
The coral reef ecosystem at Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao is generally healthy, said a report released on Friday, which rebutted the Philippines' false accusation of coral bleaching and death in the region.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
