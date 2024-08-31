Beloved giant pandas in Japan to return to China in September

Beloved giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin, currently residing at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens, will return to China in September, the metropolitan government announced on Friday.

Giant panda Ri Ri, a male, and female giant panda Shin Shin, both from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived at Ueno Zoo in February 2011 under a leasing agreement.

They gave birth to the celebrity giant panda Xiang Xiang in 2017, which was returned to China last year, as well as twin cubs Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei in 2021. All three pandas, born and raised at the zoo, attracted crowds of panda lovers from both home and abroad.

According to Ueno Zoo, both pandas, now 19 years old, have developed health issues such as high blood pressure due to their advanced age.

Japanese and Chinese experts have maintained close communication and conducted joint consultations to provide appropriate medical treatments.

Both pandas have normal appetites and activity levels as of now, but upon discussions between the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the China Wildlife Conservation Association, it was decided they should be sent back to China for better care and treatment.

As the pair is set to return to China on September 29, the last day to visit Ri Ri and Shin Shin at Ueno Zoo will be September 28.

Following their departure, Ueno Zoo will be home to only two pandas, the twins Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei.

Ueno Zoo will hold a farewell event next month in appreciation of the joy and contributions Ri Ri and Shin Shin have brought to the Japanese public and panda conservation research.