Philippine coast guard vessel intentionally rams Chinese ship at Xianbin Jiao

A Philippine coast guard vessel on Saturday intentionally rammed a Chinese law-enforcement ship in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao, said Liu Dejun, a spokesperson of the China Coast Guard.

Liu said the unprofessional and dangerous maneuver resulted in scrapes, with all responsibility lying with the Philippine side. The vessel had been illegally anchoring in Xianbin Jiao, according to the spokesperson.

The CCG has warned the Philippine side to face up to reality and abandon illusions, stating that immediate withdrawal from the area is the only correct course of action.