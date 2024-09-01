China's summer rush ends with record high railway passenger trips

China's 62-day summer travel season has concluded, with the railways handling a record 887 million passenger trips between July 1 and August 31, up 6.7 percent year on year, China State Railway Group Co Ltd said Sunday.

During the period, the daily average number of passenger trips handled by the country's railways was 14.31 million, according to the company.

To ensure safe, orderly travel and stable operations, the company prepared a transportation plan, increased capacity and implemented passenger-friendly measures well in advance.

The summer travel rush is usually a busy season for the country's railway system as college students return home for the summer vacation, while family visits and tourist trips also increase during the period.