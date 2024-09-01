﻿
Number of passengers carried by China's homegrown C919 exceeds 500,000

Xinhua
  17:32 UTC+8, 2024-09-01       0
China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, the C919, reached a milestone on Sunday by surpassing the 500,000 mark in terms of the number of passengers transported.
China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, the C919, reached a milestone on Sunday by surpassing the 500,000 mark in terms of the number of passengers transported.

Since beginning commercial operations on May 28, 2023, the C919 has logged over 10,000 flight hours, completed more than 3,700 commercial flights, and carried over 500,000 passengers.

The first C919 large passenger aircraft was delivered to China Eastern Airlines on December 9, 2022. To date, China Eastern Airlines has expanded its C919 fleet to seven aircraft, operating five regular routes that connect Shanghai with Chengdu, Beijing, Xi'an and Guangzhou, as well as Beijing with Xi'an.

On August 28, Air China and China Southern Airlines received their first C919 aircraft in Shanghai, marking a pivotal moment as the country's first domestically produced large passenger aircraft enters a new phase of multi-operator deployment.

"I'm very fortunate to have grown up with our homegrown C919. It's a great aircraft, loved by both pilots and passengers," said Jing Yucheng, one of the first pilots to fly the C919 for China Eastern Airlines.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
