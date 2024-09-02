Taiwan People's Party chairman Ko Wen-je released without bail
14:12 UTC+8, 2024-09-02 0
Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je was released without bail by the Taipei District Court early Monday morning.
14:12 UTC+8, 2024-09-02 0
CFP
Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je was released without bail by the Taipei District Court early Monday morning after being questioned since Friday in a corruption investigation involving a real estate development project.
Meanwhile, Pong Cheng-sheng, Ko's deputy during his tenure as Taipei mayor, was held incommunicado by the same court.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports