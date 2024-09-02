﻿
News / Nation

Xinjiang resolution combating US sanctions takes effect

Xinhua
  20:14 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
A resolution opposing a series of US sanctions related to China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and providing support for affected companies was unveiled on Monday.
Xinhua
  20:14 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0

A resolution opposing a series of US sanctions related to northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and providing support for affected companies was unveiled and took effect on Monday, according to the regional legislature.

Passed by the Standing Committee of the 14th Xinjiang Regional People's Congress in August, the resolution stated that the US imposing sanctions on Xinjiang enterprises employing so-called "forced labor," is in fact political manipulation and economic bullying under the guise of human rights protection.

The so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act," which took effect in June 2022, prohibits the entry of Xinjiang goods into the US market in the name of combating "forced labor," damages the rights of Xinjiang enterprises, and causes severe harm to the rights to subsistence and development of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

The sanctioned companies involve industries such as textiles and clothing, and silicon-based solar products, which play an important role in promoting high-quality development, creating employment and increasing rural residents' income.

The rights of workers of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are guaranteed and people live harmonious lives, the resolution stated. However, neglecting these facts and such progress, the US maliciously slanders the human rights situation in Xinjiang. US unilateral sanctions and the implementation of long-arm jurisdiction violate international law and business ethics, undermine the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and disrupt the international trade order, said the resolution.

The US gross interference in Xinjiang affairs, which are purely China's internal affairs, seriously violates international law and the basic principles of international relations, and is opposed by people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, it added.

The resolution aims to expose to both the international community and the people of Xinjiang, what is clearly a sinister US intention in implementing sanctions against Xinjiang, and to reveal the US suppression of the region's enterprises and its undermining of Xinjiang's social stability and development.

It demanded that the US stop unwarranted sanctions, infringement of labor rights and other wrongdoings. It urged the US to restore a fair market environment for sanctioned enterprises, a development environment in which people in Xinjiang can pursue a happy life, and a fair economic, trade and rule of law environment for the international community.

Xinjiang is committed to supporting the enterprises and industries affected by US sanctions based on false accusations of "forced labor," according to the resolution.

Regional legislative bodies at all levels are urged to expedite the legislation of relevant laws to provide legal support for these sanctioned enterprises and relevant industries.

Local governments are encouraged to help sanctioned companies expand their domestic and international markets, promote their products, boost innovation, and strengthen the appeal of company brands.

In addition, relevant judicial authorities are urged to actively provide legal support to these companies, and to help defend their rights.

Sanctioned companies should make efforts to use legal measures to protect their rights, modernize management, increase technological innovation, improve product quality, enhance core competitiveness, and expand markets while seeking new opportunities, among others.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     