Chinese, Togolese presidents meet in Beijing, elevate bilateral ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe jointly announced here on Monday the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

China is ready to work with Togo to further enhance political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, agriculture, water conservancy and connectivity, deepen multilateral collaboration, and promote regional solidarity and stability, Xi said when meeting with Gnassingbe, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Xi hailed the resilience and vitality of China-Togo relations, noting that the two countries have always firmly supported each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns.

Speaking of the FOCAC, Xi said the 2024 summit will map out a new blueprint for China-Africa cooperation and mark a milestone in the history of China-Africa relations.

Gnassingbe said China's support and cooperation are crucial for Africa's security and development in a world that is faced with an increasing number of risks and threats.

Friendly exchanges and cooperation with China have significantly promoted Togo's capacity building and national development, and Togo looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in areas such as infrastructure, science, technology and the digital economy, he said.

Gnassingbe expressed confidence that the upcoming summit will inject new impetus into Africa-China cooperation.