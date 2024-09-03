China's Bohai Oilfield posts record-high crude oil daily output

The daily output of crude oil in Bohai Oilfield, China's largest offshore crude oil production base, has exceeded 100,000 tons, a record high in the oilfield's nearly 60-year history, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation Tianjin branch said on Tuesday.

Founded in 1965, Bohai Oilfield has seen more than 50 operating oil and gas fields and over 200 production facilities established in its domain over the years.

In 2023, crude oil output in Bohai Oilfield increased by nearly 2.3 million tons over the previous year, accounting for about 50 percent of the total increase of crude oil output in the country.

Located in Bohai Bay Basin, Bohai Oilfield is rich in oil and gas resources. However, the complicated geological structure and scattered reservoir distribution render exploration and development difficult.