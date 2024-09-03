China handles 110m entry-exit trips during summer vacation
11:17 UTC+8, 2024-09-03 0
11:17 UTC+8, 2024-09-03 0
Chinese border ports saw a whopping 110 million inbound and outbound trips during July and August, averaging nearly 1.78 million per day, the country's National Immigration Administration said Tuesday.
The highest daily number of inbound and outbound travelers reached nearly 2.24 million on August 24, accounting for 97.2 percent of the historical peak.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
