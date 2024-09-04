﻿
News / Nation

3 dead, 1 injured in NW China landslide

Xinhua
  21:58 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0
Three people were found dead and one injured after a landslide toppled a house on Wednesday morning in northwest China's Qinghai Province.
Xinhua
  21:58 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0

Three people were found dead and one injured after a landslide toppled a house on Wednesday morning in northwest China's Qinghai Province, according to local authorities.

The torrential rain-triggered landslide occurred at around 4 am in Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, and the injured was sent to the hospital for treatment, according to the county's emergency management bureau.

Rescue and on-site dredging works are underway.

According to the Qinghai Meteorological Bureau, the province experienced its strongest rainstorms since meteorological records began in 1954. The daily precipitation of 34 provincial meteorological observation stations exceeded the historical extremes.

The province's highest precipitation of 133.8 millimeters was recorded at the observation station of Niangniang mountain in Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County in Xining City.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     