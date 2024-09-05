China to cut gasoline, diesel retail prices

China will cut the retail prices of gasoline and diesel on Friday, based on recent changes in international oil prices, the country's top economic planner said on Thursday.

Gasoline and diesel prices will both be reduced by 100 yuan (US$14.09) per ton, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

Under the current pricing mechanism, prices of refined oil products are adjusted in accordance with changes in international crude oil prices.

China's three biggest oil companies – the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation – alongside other oil processing companies, should maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies, the commission added.

The NDRC's price monitoring center predicts that global oil prices will fluctuate in a range in the immediate future.