﻿
News / Nation

China urges US to lift all additional tariffs on Chinese goods

Xinhua
  19:01 UTC+8, 2024-09-05       0
China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that the United States should rectify its wrongdoings and immediately remove all additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
Xinhua
  19:01 UTC+8, 2024-09-05       0

China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that the United States should rectify its wrongdoings and immediately remove all additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

The remarks were made by spokesperson He Yongqian in response to a media inquiry about the United States recently delaying again an announcement of decisions on increasing tariffs on imports from China under Section 301.

The World Trade Organization has already ruled that the Section 301 tariffs violate WTO rules, and the spokesperson said the US move to increase the additional tariffs on China would only compound the mistake.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative had previously sought public opinions on the results of the Section 301 tariff review. The majority of the opinions either opposed the imposition of additional tariffs or requested broader tariff exemptions.

"This shows the Section 301 tariffs are unpopular among the US public," said the spokesperson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     