China urges US to lift all additional tariffs on Chinese goods

China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that the United States should rectify its wrongdoings and immediately remove all additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

The remarks were made by spokesperson He Yongqian in response to a media inquiry about the United States recently delaying again an announcement of decisions on increasing tariffs on imports from China under Section 301.

The World Trade Organization has already ruled that the Section 301 tariffs violate WTO rules, and the spokesperson said the US move to increase the additional tariffs on China would only compound the mistake.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative had previously sought public opinions on the results of the Section 301 tariff review. The majority of the opinions either opposed the imposition of additional tariffs or requested broader tariff exemptions.

"This shows the Section 301 tariffs are unpopular among the US public," said the spokesperson.