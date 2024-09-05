﻿
South China's Hainan issues highest emergency response to super Typhoon Yagi

Xinhua
  13:23 UTC+8, 2024-09-05
The southern Chinese island province of Hainan upgraded its emergency response to Typhoon Yagi to the highest level at 11:30am Thursday.
Imaginechina

Gardeners trim tree branches in Sanya, Hainan Province, as Typhoon Yagi approaches on September 5, 2024.

The southern Chinese island province of Hainan upgraded its emergency response to Typhoon Yagi to the highest level at 11:30am Thursday, according to the provincial disaster management authority.

Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, has developed into a super typhoon of level 17, packing winds of up to 209 km per hour, and is advancing toward Hainan, according to the provincial meteorological bureau.

The typhoon is forecast to make landfall on Friday afternoon somewhere between the city of Wenchang in Hainan and Xuwen County in Guangdong Province, the bureau said.

