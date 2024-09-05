Family announce death of British man who became social media sensation

A middle-aged British man who became an unlikely social media sensation in China and added a new item to the Chinese vocabulary passed away on Wednesday, his family said.

A middle-aged British man who became an unlikely sensation on Chinese social media and added a new item to the Chinese vocabulary for his lunch sandwiches passed away on Wednesday, his family said. According to an update on his family's social media accounts, the man known by the single name Keith, but known as the "Dry Old Uncle" among his over 1 million followers, died from bone cancer.

Keith rose to fame through videos posted by his wife, a native of northeast China. These videos featured him cutting whole-wheat bread as he made avocado toast or a tomato sandwich and garnered millions of likes across platforms. These meals became known as "dry lunch" or 干巴 in Chinese and Keith himself as the "dry old uncle." The videos have become a source of both amusement and disbelief for Chinese viewers. "One bite of this after work, and I'll be scarred for life" was one comment, which was liked 127,000 times. The videos led to a wave of memes, celebrating his seemingly tasteless diet with phrases including "Eat the dry old bread, spread the dry old butter, and become the dry old uncle."

The trend is spreading offline as well. In Chinese supermarkets such as Hema, "dry shopping areas" now offer items including bread and baguettes for people to create their own "dry lunches" at home. Cafes are also using the phrase to market their European-style breads and sandwiches. The Chinese phrase "干巴" is used to describe Western-style sandwiches, particularly in the eyes of Chinese people who find them dry, tasteless, and too simple to be a full meal. This contrasts with the typical Chinese meal that includes a variety of dishes like rice, vegetables, meat, and soup. However, "干巴" also carries a positive implication of being healthy, with fewer sauces and lower calories. As a result, these simpler meals have gained popularity, especially among those who are dieting or seeking lighter food options.