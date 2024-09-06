China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

China's National Meteorological Center renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures Friday, as heat continues to scorch multiple regions of the country after a record hot August.

During the daytime on Friday, some areas in Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Sichuan will see their temperatures reach 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, according to the center.

The maximum temperatures are forecast to reach up to 39 degrees Celsius in parts of Anhui, Hubei, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Sichuan.

Outdoor activities should be avoided during the high temperatures, and precautionary measures should be taken to protect vulnerable groups such as senior citizens and children, the center said.

China had gone through its hottest August since 1961, with the average temperature of the month standing at 22.6 degrees Celsius, Jia Xiaolong, deputy head of the National Climate Center, told a press conference.

The country saw 19 of its national-level meteorological stations reporting the same or higher daily peak temperatures in August compared with the previous years, according to Jia.