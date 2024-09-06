﻿
Xi holds talks with president of Republic of Congo

  13:34 UTC+8, 2024-09-06
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held talks with President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and a state visit.

Xi congratulated the Republic of Congo on becoming the African co-chair of FOCAC.

The summit's outcomes will benefit all African countries that have diplomatic ties with China and advance China-Africa cooperation to new heights, Xi said, adding that the outcomes are of great significance for guiding the development of China-Africa ties and achieving modernization for both sides.

China will work with the Republic of Congo to better play their leading role as FOCAC co-chairs and to show the firm resolve of China and Africa to jointly build an all-weather community with a shared future for the new era, Xi said.

