﻿
News / Nation

570,000 relocated in south China's Guangdong as Super Typhoon Yagi to make second landfall

Xinhua
  20:58 UTC+8, 2024-09-06       0
The southern Chinese province of Guangdong has relocated over 570,000 residents as Super Typhoon Yagi is expected to make its second landfall in the province on Friday evening.
Xinhua
  20:58 UTC+8, 2024-09-06       0
570,000 relocated in south China's Guangdong as Super Typhoon Yagi to make second landfall
Imaginechina

People take shelter at a temporary shelter at Xuwen Experimental Middle School in south China's Guangdong Province, September 6, 2024.

The southern Chinese province of Guangdong has relocated over 570,000 residents as Super Typhoon Yagi is expected to make its second landfall in the province on Friday evening, said the provincial meteorological department.

Super Typhoon Yagi is predicted to make a second landfall at Xuwen County under Zhanjiang City, according to the department.

Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall on Friday at 4:20pm in Wengtian Township, Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province with packing winds exceeding 234 km per hour.

According to Guangdong's flood, drought and typhoon control headquarters, as of noon, a total of 574,511 residents had been relocated, including 407,064 people in Zhanjiang. All 84,873 fishing boats have sought shelter in harbors.

As of 2:30pm, 72 of the province's 94 waterway passenger routes had been suspended. A total of 141.5 pairs of high-speed railway trains were suspended. Schools in 10 cities have also been temporarily closed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     