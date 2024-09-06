570,000 relocated in south China's Guangdong as Super Typhoon Yagi to make second landfall

The southern Chinese province of Guangdong has relocated over 570,000 residents as Super Typhoon Yagi is expected to make its second landfall in the province on Friday evening, said the provincial meteorological department.

Super Typhoon Yagi is predicted to make a second landfall at Xuwen County under Zhanjiang City, according to the department.

Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall on Friday at 4:20pm in Wengtian Township, Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province with packing winds exceeding 234 km per hour.

According to Guangdong's flood, drought and typhoon control headquarters, as of noon, a total of 574,511 residents had been relocated, including 407,064 people in Zhanjiang. All 84,873 fishing boats have sought shelter in harbors.

As of 2:30pm, 72 of the province's 94 waterway passenger routes had been suspended. A total of 141.5 pairs of high-speed railway trains were suspended. Schools in 10 cities have also been temporarily closed.