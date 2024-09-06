Nearly 420,000 relocated in south China island province as super typhoon Yagi nears

The southern Chinese province of Hainan had relocated 419,367 residents as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday with super typhoon Yagi approaching, said local authorities.

Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, has developed into a super typhoon at level 17, packing winds of up to 245 km per hour. It is moving toward Hainan and is expected to make landfall in the city of Wenchang in the province on Friday afternoon, according to the provincial meteorological bureau.

Typhoon Yagi, featuring strong winds and heavy precipitation, will result in a storm likely to cause devastating damage at the landing site. Yagi is forecast to move north to the island's capital city of Haikou, Chengmai County and other places, before moving to the Beibu Gulf, said the bureau.

The bureau added that the seawater level would surge by 150 to 230 cm along the northern coastal area of Hainan Island from Friday noon to Saturday noon, while Haikou is projected to suffer severe waterlogging due to the storm surge and heavy rainfall.

Operations at multiple tourist attractions have been suspended and traffic control measures have been implemented in the province.