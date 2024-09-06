﻿
News / Nation

Nearly 420,000 relocated in south China island province as super typhoon Yagi nears

Xinhua
  15:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-06       0
The southern Chinese province of Hainan had relocated 419,367 residents as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday with super typhoon Yagi approaching, said local authorities.
Xinhua
  15:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-06       0

The southern Chinese province of Hainan had relocated 419,367 residents as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday with super typhoon Yagi approaching, said local authorities.

Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, has developed into a super typhoon at level 17, packing winds of up to 245 km per hour. It is moving toward Hainan and is expected to make landfall in the city of Wenchang in the province on Friday afternoon, according to the provincial meteorological bureau.

Typhoon Yagi, featuring strong winds and heavy precipitation, will result in a storm likely to cause devastating damage at the landing site. Yagi is forecast to move north to the island's capital city of Haikou, Chengmai County and other places, before moving to the Beibu Gulf, said the bureau.

The bureau added that the seawater level would surge by 150 to 230 cm along the northern coastal area of Hainan Island from Friday noon to Saturday noon, while Haikou is projected to suffer severe waterlogging due to the storm surge and heavy rainfall.

Operations at multiple tourist attractions have been suspended and traffic control measures have been implemented in the province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     