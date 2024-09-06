News / Nation

Super Typhoon Yagi makes second landfall in south China's Guangdong

Xinhua
  23:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-06       0
Super Typhoon Yagi made its second landfall in Xuwen County, in the city of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, around 10:20pm Friday.
Xinhua
  23:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-06       0

Super Typhoon Yagi made its second landfall in Xuwen County, in the city of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, around 10:20pm Friday, said the provincial meteorological bureau.

Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, has developed into a super typhoon of level 17. The maximum wind force near its center reached 208.8 km per hour when the typhoon made its second landfall in Guangdong.

Around 4:20pm Friday, the typhoon made landfall in Wengtian Township, in the city of Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, packing winds of over 234 km per hour.

It is forecast that Yagi will continue to move northwest at a speed of 15 to 20 km per hour, then enter the Beibu Gulf region, where its intensity is expected to diminish. It is expected to make another landfall around the China-Vietnam border on Saturday afternoon, after which its wind force is likely to rapidly decrease, according to Guangdong's meteorological bureau.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     