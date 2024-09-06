﻿
Super Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in south China's Hainan

Xinhua
  17:47 UTC+8, 2024-09-06
Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, made landfall in south China's Hainan Province on Friday afternoon.
Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, made landfall in south China's Hainan Province on Friday afternoon, according to the province's emergency management headquarters.

The typhoon, packing winds exceeding 234 km per hour, hit the coast of Wengtian Township in Wenchang City at 4:20pm.

The typhoon has brought heavy rainfall across most of the island, with severe rainstorms in certain townships and villages. The northern part of Hainan has experienced strong winds ranging from level 13 to 16, while some cities and counties have faced power outages.

Yagi is forecast to move toward the island's capital Haikou, as well as Chengmai and Lingao counties, before heading to the Beibu Gulf on Saturday morning, according to the provincial meteorological bureau.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
