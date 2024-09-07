Super Typhoon Yagi leaves at least 2 dead in China's Hainan
10:22 UTC+8, 2024-09-07 0
Super Typhoon Yagi pounded south China's island province of Hainan with heavy rain and gusty winds, leaving at least two dead and 92 injured, local authorities said Saturday.
10:22 UTC+8, 2024-09-07 0
Super Typhoon Yagi pounded south China's island province of Hainan with heavy rain and gusty winds, leaving at least two dead and 92 injured, local authorities said Saturday.
Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, made two landfalls in China on Friday, first striking Hainan and later Guangdong Province.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports