China allocates disaster relief funds to Hainan, Guangdong

China's top economic planner said on Saturday that 200 million yuan (US$28.2 million) has been allocated from the central budget to support disaster relief and recovery efforts in Hainan and Guangdong provinces.

According to the National Development and Reform Commission, the funds will be used to urgently repair damaged infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water conservancy facilities, schools and hospitals, and to facilitate the swift restoration of normal living and working conditions.

Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, made two landfalls in China on Friday, first striking Hainan and later Guangdong.

China's Ministry of Water Resources conducted a comprehensive assessment on Saturday focusing on the safety of small and medium-sized reservoirs and the risks of potential floods in small and medium-sized rivers and mountain torrents in the affected areas.

The ministry has dispatched four working teams to guide flood prevention efforts in Hainan, Guangdong, Guangxi and Yunnan.