Singaporean FM to visit China from September 8 to 9
21:15 UTC+8, 2024-09-07 0
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan will visit China from September 8 to 9, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Saturday.
Balakrishnan's visit is at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and foreign minister, Mao added.
