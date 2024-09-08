﻿
Shaoxing's ancient towns, mountains and yellow wine set to glow

The city of Shaoxing is set to welcome an influx of travelers during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival holiday with fun cultural activities and quality guide services.
Ti Gong

Shaoxing's floral scenery

The city of Shaoxing, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, known for its picturesque lakes, tranquil ancient towns, magnificent mountain peaks and valleys and intoxicating yellow wine, is set to welcome an influx of travelers during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival holiday with fun cultural activities and quality guide services.

An exhibition of the archaeological findings of the Dahutou site has recently opened in Shaoxing Museum, lifting the mysterious veil of the Yue Kingdom from some about 2,500 years ago.

The display showcases more than 400 pieces (sets) of unearthed artifacts for the first time, including bronze ware, primitive porcelain, pottery, and wooden objects. Comprising four sections, it vividly reveals the production and living scenes of the ancient Yue people.

Ti Gong

An illuminated landscape in Keqiao.

Keqiao District's Daqiao Village will host a cultural and tourism bazaar with more than 30 booths during the festival, serving diversified local specialty agricultural products and delicacies including fried tofu and sweet glutinous rice balls. Traditional folk performances such as dragon and lion dances and rice cake pounding will be presented as well.

About 100 foreign friends from all over the world will visit the village and experience the life and development of China's new rural areas during the festival.

Meanwhile, a scenic spot narrator competition to promote the integration of culture and tourism and lift the level of cultural and tourism guide services in Shaoxing was held recently.

Ti Gong

The competition of narrators at tourist attractions.

The competition attracted enthusiastic responses from tourism professionals across Shaoxing, with 47 attending

They showed their professional explanation skills at simulated scenes such as tourist attractions and museums as well as their talents ranging from dance and magic to musical instruments, calligraphy and traditional Chinese performing art.

Five took the top crown, based on appearance and behavior, explanation skills, and artistic performance.

The competition aims to provide travelers with high-quality, comfortable, and personalized tour services, according to the Shaoxing Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism.

Shaoxing is referred to as a "City of Waters, Bridges, Calligraphy, Wine, and Scholars" and has a history that dates back more than 2,500 years.

﻿
﻿
