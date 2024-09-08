Shaoxing's ancient towns, mountains and yellow wine set to glow

The city of Shaoxing is set to welcome an influx of travelers during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival holiday with fun cultural activities and quality guide services.

Ti Gong

The city of Shaoxing, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, known for its picturesque lakes, tranquil ancient towns, magnificent mountain peaks and valleys and intoxicating yellow wine, is set to welcome an influx of travelers during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival holiday with fun cultural activities and quality guide services. An exhibition of the archaeological findings of the Dahutou site has recently opened in Shaoxing Museum, lifting the mysterious veil of the Yue Kingdom from some about 2,500 years ago. The display showcases more than 400 pieces (sets) of unearthed artifacts for the first time, including bronze ware, primitive porcelain, pottery, and wooden objects. Comprising four sections, it vividly reveals the production and living scenes of the ancient Yue people.

Ti Gong

Keqiao District's Daqiao Village will host a cultural and tourism bazaar with more than 30 booths during the festival, serving diversified local specialty agricultural products and delicacies including fried tofu and sweet glutinous rice balls. Traditional folk performances such as dragon and lion dances and rice cake pounding will be presented as well. About 100 foreign friends from all over the world will visit the village and experience the life and development of China's new rural areas during the festival. Meanwhile, a scenic spot narrator competition to promote the integration of culture and tourism and lift the level of cultural and tourism guide services in Shaoxing was held recently.

Ti Gong