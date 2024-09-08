﻿
News / Nation

All tourist venues in China's Sanya reopen to public after Super Typhoon Yagi

Xinhua
  20:12 UTC+8, 2024-09-08       0
All tourism, cultural and sports venues in Sanya reopened to the public on Sunday as the influence of Super Typhoon Yagi continues to wane.
Xinhua
  20:12 UTC+8, 2024-09-08       0

All tourism, cultural and sports venues in Sanya, a tourist city in south China's island province of Hainan, reopened to the public on Sunday as the influence of Super Typhoon Yagi continues to wane, local authorities said.

In some popular scenic spots, broken branches and fallen leaves left by the typhoon have been cleaned. Five teams have been sent by the city's tourism bureau to typhoon-stricken areas to inspect safety hazards and guide post-disaster reconstruction work.

Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday, wreaking havoc across the island.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Sanya
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     