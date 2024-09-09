﻿
News / Nation

Measures taken to deal with potential flooding in China's Guangxi

Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2024-09-09       0
China's Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) has beefed up measures to combat floods that are likely to occur in the Yujiang River in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2024-09-09       0

China's Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) has beefed up measures to combat floods that are likely to occur in the Yujiang River in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as heavy rain caused by Typhoon Yagi continues to batter parts of the region.

The ministry forecast that over the next three days, moderate to heavy rain will continue to hit the southern and western parts of Guangxi, adding that the Yujiang River and its tributary, the Zuojiang River, will exceed warning levels.

An MWR official said that the ministry has closely monitored the development of the flood situation and guided local departments to manage reservoirs with targeted measures such as discharging reservoirs in advance, and doing so in a scientific and safe manner.

The ministry has maintained its Level-IV emergency response for floods in Guangxi and the neighboring Yunnan Province to protect people's lives and property.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     