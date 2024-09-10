﻿
China open to further consultations concerning the EU's anti-subsidy case

Xinhua
  21:58 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0
China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday expressed willingness to engage in further consultations with the EU concerning the anti-subsidy case involving Chinese electric vehicles.
Xinhua
China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday expressed willingness to engage in further consultations with the European Union concerning the anti-subsidy case involving Chinese electric vehicles.

A ministry spokesperson made the comment in response to a relevant media query.

The EV case is complex and has a wide impact, and there are certain challenges facing the quest for China and the EU to reach an agreement through consultation, the spokesperson noted, adding that China believes that as long as the EU shows sincerity and works toward the same goal, the two sides can succeed in addressing each other's concerns through consultation.

"China is willing to continue to work closely with the EU to reach an early solution that meets the common interests of both sides and conforms to World Trade Organization rules, so as to promote the sound and steady development of China-EU economic and trade relations," the spokesperson said.

Since the EU announced the launch of an anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs, the Chinese government and the EV industry have been committed to a proper solution through dialogue and consultation, according to the spokesperson.

"Although we cannot agree with or accept the EU's disclosure of the final ruling, we still uphold our utmost sincerity and hope to resolve the friction through dialogue and consultation and seek a mutually acceptable solution," the spokesperson added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
