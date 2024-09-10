﻿
China confers honorary titles to model teachers

  22:01 UTC+8, 2024-09-10
China on Tuesday granted honorary titles to a group of model teachers as the country celebrated its 40th Teacher's Day.
China on Tuesday granted honorary titles to a group of model teachers as the country celebrated its 40th Teacher's Day.

A total of 10 individuals and a university teaching team received the honor, which acknowledged the virtue, devotion and love demonstrated throughout their teaching careers.

Their stages of teaching range from preschool to higher education, covering fields including pharmacy, archaeology, traditional culture and cutting-edge technology.

The list of this year's laureates was announced by the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Ministry of Education.

Top ﻿
     