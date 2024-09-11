﻿
News / Nation

Former national political advisor expelled from CPC

Xinhua
  21:34 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
Liu Yuejin, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China.
Xinhua
  21:34 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0

Liu Yuejin, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China, the country's top anti-graft body said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision was made following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

According to the investigation, Liu has lost his ideals and convictions, been disloyal to the Party and obstructed investigations into his conduct.

He was found to have accepted invitations to banquets as well as ill-gotten gifts and money, kept classified documents without authorization, and engaged in power-for-money deals.

Liu's acts constituted severe breaches of Party discipline and serious duty-related violations, as well as the suspected crime of taking bribes, the statement read.

His illicit gains will be confiscated and his case will be transferred to the procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution in accordance with the law, according to the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     